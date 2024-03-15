The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $87,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

