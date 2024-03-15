The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,981,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $328,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

