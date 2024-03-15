Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

