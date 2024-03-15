TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $409.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.03. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.