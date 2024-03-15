Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Totally shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 161,544 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £10.81 million, a PE ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 466,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £18,640 ($23,882.13). Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

