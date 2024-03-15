Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
