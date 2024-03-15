Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

