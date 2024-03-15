U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.39

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $19.77. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 2,375,124 shares.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

