Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $565.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.75.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.