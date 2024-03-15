Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $565.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.
Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
