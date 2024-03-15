Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 215.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.