uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 237.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in uniQure by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
