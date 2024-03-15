United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,846 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $673.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

