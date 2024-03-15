UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $489.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

