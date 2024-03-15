Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.93.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $179.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.