Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 47.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 367,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 2.3% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ VMCA opened at $11.31 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

