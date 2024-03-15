Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.77 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.