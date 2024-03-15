Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 14th total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.