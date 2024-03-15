Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 14th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,572,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIGI opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

