Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $234.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.99. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

