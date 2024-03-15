Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

