Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 91.3% in February

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 14th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.