Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Up 64.5% in February

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of VGAS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGAS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.