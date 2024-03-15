VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $335,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after purchasing an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,422. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $190.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

