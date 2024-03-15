Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Up 60.8% in February

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of VRRM opened at $23.33 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

