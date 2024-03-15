Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

