Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %

Via Renewables stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

