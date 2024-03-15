Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 14th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 47,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Viasat has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

