VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 757,905 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,257,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $31.05 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.