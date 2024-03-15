Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 660,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

VINC opened at $5.99 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

