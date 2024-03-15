VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.89 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
