VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 496 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 370.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

