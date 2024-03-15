VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 107.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

