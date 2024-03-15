VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and have sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $29.41 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

