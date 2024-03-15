VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 547 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

