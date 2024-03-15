VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 123.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

