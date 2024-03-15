VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.