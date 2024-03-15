VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $26,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

