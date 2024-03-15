VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 818,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 906,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

