VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,854 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 261.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $6,169,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

