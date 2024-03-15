Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VIVK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Vivakor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Vivakor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

