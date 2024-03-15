Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 48.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Volcon Trading Down 13.8 %

Volcon stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Volcon has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $378.00.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

