Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 449.20 ($5.76), with a volume of 356098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,210.53%.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 395.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,236.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

