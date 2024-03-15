VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 313,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Insider Activity at VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VOXX International by 5,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOXX

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.