Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 14th total of 306,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vroom

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $25,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,848,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 873,286 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Stock Performance

About Vroom

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Vroom has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $225.60.

(Get Free Report)

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

Featured Articles

