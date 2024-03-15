Walleye Capital LLC Buys 1,322,938 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,938 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 922.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 365,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

GERN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

