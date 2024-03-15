Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

