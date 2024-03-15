Walleye Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

FTDR opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

