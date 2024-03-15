Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 412,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of KVACU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

