Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.87 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.