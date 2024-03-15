Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.87 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
