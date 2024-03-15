Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,132 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on COLM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.0 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

